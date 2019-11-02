See All Nurse Practitioners in Troy, NY
Ashley Knutson, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ashley Knutson, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Troy, NY. They graduated from Columbia University Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Ashley Knutson works at Troy Family Health Center in Troy, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Troy Family Health Center
    79 Vandenburgh Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 271-0063
    Community Healthcare Network
    511 W 157th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 781-7979
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Allergic Reaction
Anemia
Acid Reflux
Allergic Reaction
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2019
    Hi Ashley is Jessica I've missed you wish we can stay in touch you have help me and Logan so much thank you for everything you done you are the best doctor I have ever had ty for everything
    Jessica — Nov 02, 2019
    About Ashley Knutson, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942683297
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Centro Medico|New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    Medical Education

