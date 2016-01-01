See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in Chattanooga, TN
Ashley Lamb, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ashley Lamb, APN

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Ashley Lamb, APN

Ashley Lamb, APN is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Ashley Lamb works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Lamb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Diagnostic Center
    7550 Goodwin Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 11:00pm
    Saturday
    5:00pm - 11:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Ashley Lamb?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Ashley Lamb, APN
How would you rate your experience with Ashley Lamb, APN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ashley Lamb to family and friends

Ashley Lamb's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ashley Lamb

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashley Lamb, APN.

About Ashley Lamb, APN

Specialties
  • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1871094284
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Ashley Lamb, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ashley Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ashley Lamb works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Ashley Lamb’s profile.

Ashley Lamb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Lamb.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.