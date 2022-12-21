See All Nurse Practitioners in Spartanburg, SC
Ashley McKinney, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Ashley McKinney, FNP-C

Ashley McKinney, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC. 

Ashley McKinney works at BG Neurology in Spartanburg, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley McKinney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BG Neurology
    1071 Boiling Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 577-9107
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2022
    I had my six-month follow-up at this office and was seen by Ashley McKinney, PA. She took plenty of time with me to explain possible issues and treatments for each. She answered all my questions and I found her very knowledgeable and professional.
    Mike — Dec 21, 2022
    Photo: Ashley McKinney, FNP-C
    About Ashley McKinney, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194372318
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

