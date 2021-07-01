See All Physicians Assistants in Bradenton, FL
Ashley Metzgar, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ashley Metzgar, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bradenton, FL. 

Ashley Metzgar works at Cooper Family Medical in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Family Medical Pllc
    5123 4th Avenue Cir E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 744-5510
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Ashley Metzgar, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477850865
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Metzgar, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Metzgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Metzgar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Metzgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Metzgar works at Cooper Family Medical in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Ashley Metzgar’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Ashley Metzgar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Metzgar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Metzgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Metzgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

