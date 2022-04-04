See All Family Doctors in Lees Summit, MO
Ashley Murphy, NP

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ashley Murphy, NP

Ashley Murphy, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. 

Ashley Murphy works at Encompass Medical Group in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Murphy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Encompass Medical Group
    1741 NE Douglas St Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 246-0200
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Ashley Murphy, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831642743
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

