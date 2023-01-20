See All Oncologists in Bristol, CT
Ashley Proulx, PA-C

Medical Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ashley Proulx, PA-C

Ashley Proulx, PA-C is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bristol, CT. 

Ashley Proulx works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bristol, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Proulx's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    22 Pine St Ste 104, Bristol, CT 06010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 584-8291
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Retreat Ave Ste 2, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-0023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Windham Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Ashley Proulx, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023461605
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Proulx, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Proulx is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Proulx has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Proulx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Ashley Proulx. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Proulx.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Proulx, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Proulx appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

