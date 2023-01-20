Ashley Proulx, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Proulx is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ashley Proulx, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ashley Proulx, PA-C
Ashley Proulx, PA-C is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bristol, CT.
Ashley Proulx works at
Ashley Proulx's Office Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group22 Pine St Ste 104, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 584-8291
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Retreat Ave Ste 2, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 886-0023
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Ashley Proux PA was excellent personable, efficient, knowledgeable, respectful etc. She answered all of my questions etc.
About Ashley Proulx, PA-C
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1023461605
Ashley Proulx has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Proulx accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Ashley Proulx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Ashley Proulx works at
2 patients have reviewed Ashley Proulx. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
