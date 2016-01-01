Ashley Ray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Ray, NP
Overview of Ashley Ray, NP
Ashley Ray, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Ashley Ray works at
Ashley Ray's Office Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Ray?
About Ashley Ray, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598909954
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Ray works at
Ashley Ray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.