See All Nurse Practitioners in Abilene, TX
Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis

Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX. 

Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis works at Dr. S. Jeffery Jackson, Internal Medicine, PLLC in Abilene, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    S. Jeffery Jackson, M.D.
    4716 S 14TH ST, Abilene, TX 79605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 232-8668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis?

Sep 17, 2022
She is just the best, hands down! She genuinely cares. I have never felt rushed. I rarely have to wait long before I am seen. She takes the time to explain things in a way that is easily understood. My whole family has switched to her and we all LOVE her! Would recommend to anyone.
— Sep 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis
How would you rate your experience with Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis to family and friends

Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis.

About Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841735727
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis works at Dr. S. Jeffery Jackson, Internal Medicine, PLLC in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Ashley Reinmund-Fehlis?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.