Ashley Richards, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Overview of Ashley Richards, APRN

Ashley Richards, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC. 

Ashley Richards works at Sherbondy Psychiatric Services in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Richards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sherbondy Psychiatric Services
    225 Adley Way, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 987-9747

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 21, 2020
Dr. Richards has saved my daughter from suicide many times she’s easy to talk to you she handles her with ease and is the only person my daughter has ever been able to speak to you. I cannot think Dr. sherbondy and his staff enough by helping my daughter who is grown combat the mental health disorders she’s battled for 20 years.
George — Apr 21, 2020
About Ashley Richards, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881107167
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ashley Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Ashley Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ashley Richards works at Sherbondy Psychiatric Services in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Ashley Richards’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Ashley Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Richards.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

