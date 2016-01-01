See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, GA
Ashley Robinson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ashley Robinson, NP

Ashley Robinson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, GA. 

Ashley Robinson works at Rivertown Pediatrics in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rivertown Pediatrics, PC
    2416 Capstone Ct, Columbus, GA 31909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 327-1281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infant Care
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Pediatric Diseases
Infant Care
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Pediatric Diseases

Infant Care Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Ashley Robinson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184176331
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas Health Science Center At Tyler
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Robinson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Robinson works at Rivertown Pediatrics in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Ashley Robinson’s profile.

    Ashley Robinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

