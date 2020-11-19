Ashley Rogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Rogan, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Ashley Rogan, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA.
Ashley Rogan's Office Locations
Downtown Family Health Care310 Avon St, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Directions (434) 817-1818
- Aetna
- Cigna
I saw NP Rogan at UVA Student Health and was incredibly impressed by her knowledge, flexibility, and friendliness. She was patient and willing to answer all of my questions (I was there to have an IUD insertion). She is clearly very good at what she does, was minimally intrusive during my procedure, and made my experience very comfortable. I'd highly recommend scheduling appointments with her if possible. Thank you to NP Rogan!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356536247
Ashley Rogan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
