Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Ashley Rohde, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA. 

Ashley Rohde works at Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine in Edmonds, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine
    7315 212th St SW Ste 101, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    EvergreenHealth Senior Services
    11521 NE 128th St Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Ashley Rohde, ARNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1407105463
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

