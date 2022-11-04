See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Ashley Salamone, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ashley Salamone, CRNP

Ashley Salamone, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Ashley Salamone works at Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Salamone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Children's Center
    1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 287-1960
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Ashley Salamone, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811261050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Salamone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Salamone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Salamone works at Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Ashley Salamone’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Ashley Salamone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Salamone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Salamone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Salamone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

