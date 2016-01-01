See All Family Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Ashley Scaramuzzi, FNP-C

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ashley Scaramuzzi, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. 

Ashley Scaramuzzi works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sewell Primary Care
    485 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Ashley Scaramuzzi, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1689338873
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Scaramuzzi, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Scaramuzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Scaramuzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Scaramuzzi works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Ashley Scaramuzzi’s profile.

    Ashley Scaramuzzi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Scaramuzzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Scaramuzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Scaramuzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

