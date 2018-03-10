Ashley Self, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ashley Self, NP
Overview of Ashley Self, NP
Ashley Self, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Ashley Self works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Ashley Self's Office Locations
-
1
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics9430 Park West Blvd Ste 130, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 694-8353Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics744 Middle Creek Rd Ste 100, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 524-5365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Tennessee Orthopedic Clinics PC1819 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-5365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley Self?
Ashley was awesome! She came in the room smiling, shook my hand, and made me feel very comfortable. She listened intently and spoke with understanding and confidence. Her knowledge of my injury was very reassuring. I felt like I was talking to a friend. She had the same character and demeanor when she came by the hospital. She truly cares about her patients. I feel secure with Ashley on my team!
About Ashley Self, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487990859
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley Self has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Self accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley Self works at
4 patients have reviewed Ashley Self. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Self.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Self, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Self appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.