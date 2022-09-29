See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Ashley Smith Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ashley Smith

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ashley Smith

Ashley Smith is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Ashley Smith works at Family in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
5.0 (8)
View Profile

Ashley Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Village Medical - Priority Health Group
    2481 Professional Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 382-1599
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ashley Smith?

    Sep 29, 2022
    Ashley listens and spends as much time as you need, answers all questions and is really thorough. She is holistic in her thought and doesn’t just treat symptoms without getting to the root cause.
    JL — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ashley Smith
    How would you rate your experience with Ashley Smith?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ashley Smith to family and friends

    Ashley Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ashley Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashley Smith.

    About Ashley Smith

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215480561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Ashley Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ashley Smith?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.