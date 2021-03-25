See All Nurse Practitioners in Toledo, OH
Ashley Waddell

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ashley Waddell

Ashley Waddell is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH. 

Ashley Waddell works at Renaissance Place Family Practice in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Waddell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Health Renaissance Place
    5965 Renaissance Pl Ste 3, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 290-7790
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2021
    There is something special about Ashley; she really listens to me, she cares about my health and well being...she validated my feelings when I am not one to show them. As someone who is scared of taking up peoples time, she talks to me as long as needed, she has a wild ability to pull your thoughts and feelings about your health right out of you. She REALLY checks in. She has given me options to work through my medical issues. I am so grateful that I have found her and I look forward to (hopefully) a lifetime of her being my practitioner. I call her a blessing.
    Katie Donatini — Mar 25, 2021
    Photo: Ashley Waddell
    About Ashley Waddell

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588157978
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Waddell is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Waddell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Waddell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Waddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Waddell works at Renaissance Place Family Practice in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Ashley Waddell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Ashley Waddell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Waddell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Waddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Waddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

