Ashley Wallen, PA-C
Overview
Ashley Wallen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Omaha, NE.
Ashley Wallen works at
Locations
South Omaha Medical Associates4828 S 24th St, Omaha, NE 68107 Directions (402) 731-9100Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ashley has been available every time I have needed her. She takes time to listen to your concerns and is very knowledgeable. If she doesn't have the answer she finds someone who does
About Ashley Wallen, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023515327
Ashley Wallen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley Wallen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley Wallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Ashley Wallen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Wallen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Wallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Wallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.