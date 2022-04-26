See All Physicians Assistants in St Petersburg, FL
Ashley Wicks, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ashley Wicks, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ashley Wicks, PA is a Physician Assistant in St Petersburg, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Christopher Jenny, PA-C
Christopher Jenny, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amy Moan, PA
Amy Moan, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Wilson Hoyos, PA
Wilson Hoyos, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    2191 9th Ave N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 327-0990

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Ashley Wicks?

Apr 26, 2022
The office is set just off of a pleasant residential area in north St. Pete. The interior is clean and professional in appearance. On my first visit, the reception area was uncluttered with soft background music. The receptionist was extremely pleasant and seemed to have been aware of my visit in advance (my name, etc.) as if waiting for me to check in. I found the paperwork to be light and very much in order, including a pre-authorization with my insurance company. After a very brief pause, Ms. Wicks greeted me and took me to a nicely appointed room for the visit. She was personable and was able to draw me into a relaxed, unhurried conversation. I quickly felt very comfortable discussing myself and my life circumstances as if with a friendly acquaintance. This is definitely a good fit for me, personally, and I will be making this my new establishment of choice.
— Apr 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Ashley Wicks, PA
How would you rate your experience with Ashley Wicks, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ashley Wicks to family and friends

Ashley Wicks' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ashley Wicks

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashley Wicks, PA.

About Ashley Wicks, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699052118
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ashley Wicks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Ashley Wicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Ashley Wicks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Wicks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Wicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Wicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Ashley Wicks, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.