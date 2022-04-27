See All Physicians Assistants in Myrtle Beach, SC
Ashley Wilson, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ashley Wilson, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Ashley Wilson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Nebraska and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Ashley Wilson works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Internal Medicine
    945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 497-5929
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Medicare
    • Select Health of South Carolina
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ashley Wilson?

    Apr 27, 2022
    She is kind and caring and listens. She will help you to get the right medication and look up to see which pharmacy has the lowest price if you have to pay for your meds. I am so happy to have found her!
    S. Persina — Apr 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ashley Wilson, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Ashley Wilson, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ashley Wilson to family and friends

    Ashley Wilson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ashley Wilson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashley Wilson, PA.

    About Ashley Wilson, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487655106
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • N/A
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Univeristy Of Nebraska
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Medical Univ Of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Wilson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Wilson works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Ashley Wilson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Ashley Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ashley Wilson, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.