Ashley Wilson, APRN

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Ashley Wilson, APRN

Ashley Wilson, APRN is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

Ashley Wilson works at Meritas Health Pediatrics in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Pediatrics
    2700 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Aug 05, 2022
I would recommend to use this Meritas location. I brought my son to be seen in a short notice. Although there was not a Dr available at the moment, they were able to schedule us to see Ashley Wilson APRN. Ashley was very explanatory about the diagnose and cure. Ashley gave us a feeling of trust an caring. This is my second visit to this location and I always have a good experience. Kudos to Ashley and the manager to have such a nice location.
Aug 05, 2022
Ashley Wilson's Office & Staff

About Ashley Wilson, APRN

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1548856263
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
Residency

Hospital Affiliations

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

