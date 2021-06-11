See All Family Doctors in Shawnee Mission, KS
Ashley Winblad, APRN

Family Medicine
3.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ashley Winblad, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. 

Ashley Winblad works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Shawnee Mission
    7450 Kessler St Ste 300, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 632-2900
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Joe — Jun 11, 2021
    About Ashley Winblad, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679808596
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Winblad, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Winblad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Winblad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Winblad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Winblad works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, KS. View the full address on Ashley Winblad’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Ashley Winblad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Winblad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Winblad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Winblad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

