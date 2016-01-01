Ashley York, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ashley York, AGNP
Overview of Ashley York, AGNP
Ashley York, AGNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Ashley York works at
Ashley York's Office Locations
-
1
American Sleep Medicine157 Resource Center Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 408-7499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ashley York?
About Ashley York, AGNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750797197
Frequently Asked Questions
Ashley York has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ashley York accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashley York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ashley York works at
Ashley York has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley York.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.