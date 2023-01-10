See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Ashlyn Call, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ashlyn Call, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ashlyn Call, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Ashlyn Call works at Intermountain Healthcare in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
4.9 (78)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    HealthCare Partners of Nevada- Henderson
    1397 Galleria Dr Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 436-5800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ashlyn Call?

    Jan 10, 2023
    PA Call is an amazing physicians assistant. She did incredible things for my mother, who is elderly and very difficult to work with. She was outstanding, always right with medication, and did an incredible job with my mother for many years. Thank you so much PA Call for all you do.
    Lillian Prewett Bish — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ashlyn Call, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Ashlyn Call, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ashlyn Call to family and friends

    Ashlyn Call's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ashlyn Call

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashlyn Call, PA.

    About Ashlyn Call, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073958393
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashlyn Call, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashlyn Call is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashlyn Call has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashlyn Call has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashlyn Call works at Intermountain Healthcare in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Ashlyn Call’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Ashlyn Call. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashlyn Call.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashlyn Call, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashlyn Call appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ashlyn Call, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.