See All Urologists in Troy, OH
Ashlyn Kremer, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ashlyn Kremer, PA

Urology
4.9 (47)
Map Pin Small Troy, OH
Call for new patient details
5 years of experience

Overview of Ashlyn Kremer, PA

Ashlyn Kremer, PA is an Urology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Dayton and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.

Ashlyn Kremer works at Premier Health Urology in Troy, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Ashlyn Kremer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Health Urology at Upper Valley Medical Center
    3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ashlyn Kremer?

    Dec 28, 2022
    Very pleased will experience.
    — Dec 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ashlyn Kremer, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Ashlyn Kremer, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ashlyn Kremer to family and friends

    Ashlyn Kremer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ashlyn Kremer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashlyn Kremer, PA.

    About Ashlyn Kremer, PA

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548756836
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Dayton
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashlyn Kremer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashlyn Kremer works at Premier Health Urology in Troy, OH. View the full address on Ashlyn Kremer’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Ashlyn Kremer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashlyn Kremer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashlyn Kremer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashlyn Kremer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ashlyn Kremer, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.