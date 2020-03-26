Dr. Ashour Badal, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashour Badal, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ashour Badal, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 909 15th St Ste 8, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 529-7807
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badal?
After a year visits I'm feeling better... Thanks Dr. Badal?????? Just continue your appointments...OK
About Dr. Ashour Badal, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Assyrian, Persian and Spanish
- 1780041335
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badal speaks Assyrian, Persian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Badal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.