See All Neurologists in Matthews, NC
Ashton McNutt, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ashton McNutt, PA-C

Neurology
5.0 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ashton McNutt, PA-C

Ashton McNutt, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC. 

Ashton McNutt works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashton McNutt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews
    1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 312, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2854
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ashton McNutt?

    May 01, 2019
    Dr McNutt replaced a doctor I was seeing at Melvin S Gale & associates office on Dana Ave. My dads a doctor and I am around doctors a lot. She is smart, even for a doctor, yet can explain and work things out for people who are totally average or below average intelligence (I am the black sheep in my family). I cant recommend her enough or give her enough praise. She simply is amazing at her job. She is awesome.
    — May 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ashton McNutt, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Ashton McNutt, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ashton McNutt to family and friends

    Ashton McNutt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ashton McNutt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ashton McNutt, PA-C.

    About Ashton McNutt, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1386032696
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Chippenham Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashton McNutt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashton McNutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashton McNutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashton McNutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashton McNutt works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Ashton McNutt’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Ashton McNutt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashton McNutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashton McNutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashton McNutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.