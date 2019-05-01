Ashton McNutt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashton McNutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ashton McNutt, PA-C
Ashton McNutt, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC.
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 312, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2854
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr McNutt replaced a doctor I was seeing at Melvin S Gale & associates office on Dana Ave. My dads a doctor and I am around doctors a lot. She is smart, even for a doctor, yet can explain and work things out for people who are totally average or below average intelligence (I am the black sheep in my family). I cant recommend her enough or give her enough praise. She simply is amazing at her job. She is awesome.
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1386032696
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
Ashton McNutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ashton McNutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ashton McNutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Ashton McNutt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashton McNutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashton McNutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashton McNutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.