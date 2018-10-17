Dr. Ashwynn Halbert, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwynn Halbert, OD is an Optometrist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Halbert's Office Locations
Drs. Record and Record Optometrists PC1450 Sachem Pl Unit 202, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 978-4090
Crozet Eye Care Optometrists300 Claremont Ln Ste 102, Crozet, VA 22932 Directions (434) 823-4441
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My previous Optometrist come to find out had retired when I booked my appointment.Expecting who knows what , I stayed with the practice. I left my appointment over the top confident and impressed.Short of Dr. Halbert possibly working out more in her spare time,her professionalism,thoroughness, knowledge of her field,and ability to explain everything in caring laymen's term way was very reassuring.You can ask my daughter(star ratings don't come easy from me). Mike C.
About Dr. Ashwynn Halbert, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1801122866
Dr. Halbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halbert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Halbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halbert.
