Asta Klimaite, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Asta Klimaite, LCPC is a Counselor in Chicago, IL. 

Asta Klimaite works at Beautiful Mind Therapy in Chicago, IL with other offices in Bartlett, IL and Hanover Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beautiful Mind Therapy
    30 N Michigan Ave Ste 828, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 695-4808
  2. 2
    Beautiful Mind Therapy
    984 S Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 695-4808
  3. 3
    Beautiful Mind Therapy
    1240 Bamburg Ct Ste 4B, Hanover Park, IL 60133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 695-4808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Overeating Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2020
    Asta Klimaite is very professional and devoted to her clients. She is highly committed to providing her clients with the best possible care and services. Her personal stake in ensuring optimal results for her clients reflects in her diligent work, and her warmth and empathy are evident in her constant strive towards achieving the best possible outcomes for those who seek her services. I had a chance to work with her and found her approach and conscientiousness to be truly commendable!
    Maayan Sharon — May 26, 2020
    About Asta Klimaite, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295036549
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

