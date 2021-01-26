See All Physicians Assistants in Tacoma, WA
Astrid Aguilera, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Astrid Aguilera, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA. 

Astrid Aguilera works at COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Health Care - Eastside-Tanbara Family Medical Clinic
    1708 E 44th St, Tacoma, WA 98404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 471-4553
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2021
    Dr. Aguilera is the best and most caring physician I have met in my 36 years of life. She is compassionate and straightforward. She also does a great job of following through with all referrals in a timely manner. I highly recommend her to anyone that is looking for a healthcare provider that truly enjoys helping her patients. Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication. It surely doesn't go unnoticed.
    Sarah — Jan 26, 2021
    About Astrid Aguilera, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326395849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Astrid Aguilera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Astrid Aguilera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Astrid Aguilera works at COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Astrid Aguilera’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Astrid Aguilera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Astrid Aguilera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Astrid Aguilera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Astrid Aguilera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

