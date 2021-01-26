Astrid Aguilera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Astrid Aguilera, PA-C
Astrid Aguilera, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA.
Community Health Care - Eastside-Tanbara Family Medical Clinic1708 E 44th St, Tacoma, WA 98404 Directions (253) 471-4553
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Aguilera is the best and most caring physician I have met in my 36 years of life. She is compassionate and straightforward. She also does a great job of following through with all referrals in a timely manner. I highly recommend her to anyone that is looking for a healthcare provider that truly enjoys helping her patients. Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication. It surely doesn't go unnoticed.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326395849
Astrid Aguilera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Astrid Aguilera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Astrid Aguilera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Astrid Aguilera.
