Dr. Astrid Heathcote, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heathcote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Astrid Heathcote, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Astrid Heathcote, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Heathcote works at
Locations
-
1
Freeway Executive Suites10429 S 51st St Ste 202, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heathcote?
I instantly felt at ease and was encouraged by the process of getting psychological help that is well-researched and evidence-based; Dr. Heathcote is very knowledgable and well-trained with the most current therapy tools; She is very kind and thoughtful as well.
About Dr. Astrid Heathcote, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, German
- 1205949989
Education & Certifications
- Minneapolis Public Schools
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heathcote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heathcote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heathcote works at
Dr. Heathcote speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heathcote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heathcote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heathcote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heathcote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.