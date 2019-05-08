Astrid Robertson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Astrid Robertson, MA
Overview
Astrid Robertson, MA is a Counselor in Tumwater, WA.
Astrid Robertson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Balance Perspectives Inc1610 Bishop Rd SW Ste 105, Tumwater, WA 98512 Directions (360) 357-2370
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Astrid Robertson?
Astrid is safe which considering some of the counselors out their like Vicki Breland that says a lot. However like most counselors she knows nothing about narcissist
About Astrid Robertson, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1174932123
Frequently Asked Questions
Astrid Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Astrid Robertson works at
8 patients have reviewed Astrid Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Astrid Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Astrid Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Astrid Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.