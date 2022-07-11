Asuncion Munoz, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Asuncion Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Asuncion Munoz, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Asuncion Munoz, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Havana, School Of Medicine.
Asuncion Munoz works at
Locations
Psychiatric Mental Health777 E 25th St Ste 302, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 677-3541Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. She's a very knowledgeable doctor. Excelente, ella es una doctora que conoce muy bien su profesion y realmente ayuda a sus pacientes con amor.
About Asuncion Munoz, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376736363
Education & Certifications
- University Of Havana, School Of Medicine
- Nmsu
Asuncion Munoz accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Asuncion Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Asuncion Munoz speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Asuncion Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Asuncion Munoz.
