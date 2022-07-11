See All Nurse Practitioners in Hialeah, FL
Asuncion Munoz, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Asuncion Munoz, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Havana, School Of Medicine.

Asuncion Munoz works at Psychiatric Mental Health in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Mental Health
    777 E 25th St Ste 302, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 677-3541
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Excellent. She's a very knowledgeable doctor. Excelente, ella es una doctora que conoce muy bien su profesion y realmente ayuda a sus pacientes con amor.
    Maria — Jul 11, 2022
    Photo: Asuncion Munoz, ARNP
    About Asuncion Munoz, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376736363
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Havana, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Nmsu
