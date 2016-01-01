Dr. Abramsky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atara Abramsky, PHD
Dr. Atara Abramsky, PHD is a Psychologist in Southfield, MI.
Dr. Abramsky works at
Atara Abramsky Phd Pllc17240 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 808-2976
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Atara Abramsky, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1497182828
Dr. Abramsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramsky works at
Dr. Abramsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.