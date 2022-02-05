See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Forest Hills, NY
Athena Tritaris, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Athena Tritaris, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Forest Hills, NY. 

Athena Tritaris works at Athena Tritaris, LMFT in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Office of Athena Tritaris, M.S, LMFT
    11616 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 291-1227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 05, 2022
    I can’t say enough about working with Athena . She is one of the first therapists I actually enjoyed working with ! I have experienced so many changes in the little time working with her compared to YEARS of working with other therapists in the past. She is an amazing listener, offers great feedback & tools to keep you going in between sessions. I consistently recommend her to others & they all say similar things about the work they have been doing with her .I don’t know how she does it , but she makes talking about really difficult topics really easy. You won’t regret it !
    About Athena Tritaris, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164931978
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Iona College - M.S
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Athena Tritaris, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Athena Tritaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Athena Tritaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Athena Tritaris works at Athena Tritaris, LMFT in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Athena Tritaris’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Athena Tritaris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Athena Tritaris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Athena Tritaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Athena Tritaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

