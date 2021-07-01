See All Nurse Practitioners in Austin, TX
Aubrey Stanley, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Aubrey Stanley, NPC

Aubrey Stanley, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Aubrey Stanley works at Premier Family Physicians in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Aubrey Stanley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Family Physicians
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 892-7076
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Aubrey Stanley, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912373895
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
