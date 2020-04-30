See All Nurse Practitioners in Corpus Christi, TX
Audra Deardorf, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Audra Deardorf, FNP-C

Audra Deardorf, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Audra Deardorf works at Corpus Christi Family Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Audra Deardorf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corpus Christi Family Medicine Center PA
    601 Texan Trl Ste 200, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 808-7200

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 30, 2020
Super friendly and thorough. Great listener and answers all questions.
Veronica — Apr 30, 2020
Photo: Audra Deardorf, FNP-C
About Audra Deardorf, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467946111
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Audra Deardorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Audra Deardorf works at Corpus Christi Family Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Audra Deardorf’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Audra Deardorf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Audra Deardorf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audra Deardorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audra Deardorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

