Dr. Audra Hewett, DC
Dr. Audra Hewett, DC is a Chiropractor in Champions Gate, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Next Generation Chiropractic & Wellness LLC8390 Champions Gate Blvd Ste 108, Champions Gate, FL 33896 Directions (407) 885-9229
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am 69 and I have a knee that is partial bone on bone. My walking is unstable at times and I feel that my back gets out of line. On a recommendation I visited with my husband who has Parkinson’s . We started a family plan for both of us, which was reasonable. After my first visit, I would describe Dr.Hewett as a very caring and professional woman chiropractor. She is consistent and attentive to ones needs and for me gave the adjustments that helped me feel like new! ??
- Chiropractic
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578082756
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
