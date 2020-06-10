See All Psychologists in Gainesville, VA
Audra Reynolds Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Audra Reynolds

Psychology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Audra Reynolds is a Psychologist in Gainesville, VA. 

Audra Reynolds works at Lorraine Schooner Ph.d. LLC in Gainesville, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Erin Rafter, PHD
Dr. Erin Rafter, PHD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lorraine Schooner Ph.d. LLC
    7230 Heritage Village Plz Ste 102, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 921-6721

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Audra Reynolds?

Jun 10, 2020
Dr. Reynolds just finished the psychoeducational testing for my 7-year old son. She amazing with kids and my shy boy was instantly comfortable with her and ready to kick us out of the room - which is very unlike him. She kept us informed of the progress after each visit and was really able to tune into every aspect that we were concerned about. We are so thankful that he now has a connection with her for his entire school career. She is there to support her clients throughout their educations and not just a testing site. Thank you Dr. Reynolds!
— Jun 10, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Audra Reynolds
How would you rate your experience with Audra Reynolds?
  • Likelihood of recommending Audra Reynolds to family and friends

Audra Reynolds' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Audra Reynolds

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Audra Reynolds.

About Audra Reynolds

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215278775
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Audra Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Audra Reynolds works at Lorraine Schooner Ph.d. LLC in Gainesville, VA. View the full address on Audra Reynolds’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Audra Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Audra Reynolds.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audra Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audra Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Audra Reynolds?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.