Dr. Audrey Dawson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Dawson, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Audrey Dawson, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Dawson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
VIP Transformations, LLC1451 W Cypress Creek Rd Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 445-4630
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dawson?
She is wonderful
About Dr. Audrey Dawson, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1578020236
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawson works at
Dr. Dawson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.