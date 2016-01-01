See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Audrey Hellams, PA-C

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Audrey Hellams, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Audrey Hellams works at Novant Health Wallburg Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Wallburg Family Medicine
    Novant Health Wallburg Family Medicine
10479 N NC Highway 109 Ste 107A, Winston Salem, NC 27107
(336) 571-7480

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Audrey Hellams, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1902161383
    Education & Certifications

    • Pfeiffer University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Audrey Hellams, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Audrey Hellams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Audrey Hellams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Audrey Hellams works at Novant Health Wallburg Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Audrey Hellams’s profile.

    Audrey Hellams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Audrey Hellams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audrey Hellams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audrey Hellams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

