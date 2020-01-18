See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Audrey Morgan-Cline, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Audrey Morgan-Cline, APRN

Audrey Morgan-Cline, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Audrey Morgan-Cline works at Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Audrey Morgan-Cline's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 (615) 936-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2020
    About Audrey Morgan-Cline, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760710446
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Audrey Morgan-Cline, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Audrey Morgan-Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Audrey Morgan-Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Audrey Morgan-Cline works at Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Audrey Morgan-Cline’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Audrey Morgan-Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Audrey Morgan-Cline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audrey Morgan-Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audrey Morgan-Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

