Audrey Scanlon, CRNP

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Audrey Scanlon, CRNP

Audrey Scanlon, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Flourtown, PA. 

Audrey Scanlon works at Abington Cedarbrook Internal Medicine in Flourtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Audrey Scanlon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Flourtown Internal Medicine
    1811 Bethlehem Pike Ste A108, Flourtown, PA 19031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Audrey Scanlon, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1043721616
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

