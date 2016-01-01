Dr. Audrey Sherman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Audrey Sherman, PHD
Dr. Audrey Sherman, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Portland, OR.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
- 1 1020 SW Taylor St Ste 720, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 334-7019
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Audrey Sherman, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1639133564
Dr. Sherman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
