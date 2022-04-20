Audrey Suehs, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Audrey Suehs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Audrey Suehs, PA-C
Overview
Audrey Suehs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY.
Audrey Suehs works at
Locations
Mindpath Health401 Providence Rd Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 929-8791Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Audrey Suehs was very kind. She explained the diagnosis in a kind and concise manner. I was afraid I may have had covid, and upon receiving a positive test, I was frightened, but Audrey took her time comforting me. I will definitely go there again!
About Audrey Suehs, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Audrey Suehs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Audrey Suehs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Audrey Suehs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Audrey Suehs speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Audrey Suehs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Audrey Suehs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audrey Suehs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audrey Suehs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.