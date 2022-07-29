See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Audrianna Sparks Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Audrianna Sparks

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Audrianna Sparks

Audrianna Sparks is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Audrianna Sparks works at TODAY CLINIC in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Carbonell, NP
Mary Carbonell, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Audrianna Sparks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    TODAY CLINIC, Central OKC
    701 Ne 36th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 631-0611
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Audrianna Sparks?

    Jul 29, 2022
    I have a telehealth appointment with her tomorrow and she answered all my questions and then some I have some health problems and man problems of the anatomy and she helped me with that to thank you
    — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Audrianna Sparks
    How would you rate your experience with Audrianna Sparks?
    • Likelihood of recommending Audrianna Sparks to family and friends

    Audrianna Sparks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Audrianna Sparks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Audrianna Sparks.

    About Audrianna Sparks

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245766294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Audrianna Sparks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Audrianna Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Audrianna Sparks works at TODAY CLINIC in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Audrianna Sparks’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Audrianna Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Audrianna Sparks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audrianna Sparks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audrianna Sparks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Audrianna Sparks?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.