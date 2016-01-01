See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Audrina Bovan, AGACNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Audrina Bovan, AGACNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Audrina Bovan, AGACNP

Audrina Bovan, AGACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Winnie Wang, FNP
Winnie Wang, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mayedel Briggs, FNP-C
Mayedel Briggs, FNP-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Audrina Bovan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4532 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 247-3150
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Audrina Bovan?

    Photo: Audrina Bovan, AGACNP
    How would you rate your experience with Audrina Bovan, AGACNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Audrina Bovan to family and friends

    Audrina Bovan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Audrina Bovan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Audrina Bovan, AGACNP.

    About Audrina Bovan, AGACNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730608191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Audrina Bovan, AGACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Audrina Bovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Audrina Bovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Audrina Bovan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Audrina Bovan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audrina Bovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audrina Bovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Audrina Bovan, AGACNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.