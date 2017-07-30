See All Physicians Assistants in Oklahoma City, OK
Augustine Pham, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Augustine Pham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Augustine Pham works at Access Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Access Medical Center
    11601 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 (405) 691-5208
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    How was your appointment with Augustine Pham?

    Jul 30, 2017
    My visit with Augustine Pham was great! He was very patient, compassionate when it came to listening to my needs. I would recommend him to friends and family! Thank you Access on Rockwell Ave for great customer service! best experience so far!!!
    Phoenix, AZ — Jul 30, 2017
    About Augustine Pham, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922498625
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Augustine Pham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Augustine Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Augustine Pham works at Access Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Augustine Pham’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Augustine Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Augustine Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Augustine Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Augustine Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

