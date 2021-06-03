Aunjel Faucheux, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aunjel Faucheux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aunjel Faucheux, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Aunjel Faucheux, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA.
Aunjel Faucheux works at
Locations
Smh Physicians Network901 Gause Blvd Ste 100, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 280-8970
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Aunjel Faucheax for many years. My mom and my children are also patients of hers. She is a wonderful nurse practitioner. I will never understand the comment left that she is "awful". I always feel better leaving than I did when I walked in, even if it is for my yearly visit. I cannot sing her praises loud enough. She's the best!
About Aunjel Faucheux, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1194232330
