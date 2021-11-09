Dr. Aunjuli Hicks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aunjuli Hicks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Aunjuli Hicks, PHD is a Counselor in Millburn, NJ.
Dr. Hicks works at
Locations
Hicks Group Wellness Center116 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (908) 364-7611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, clean, and respectful people. No one should be afraid to tell their story. I am a minister in a church and I came to this office for counseling. My experience was good. I never felt judged. Open communication. Tough love and great assignments. They were open to my faith and hearing me voice them. Sometimes was challenged and sometimes didn't like it. Learned it was a good thing. God Bless them for what they do.
About Dr. Aunjuli Hicks, PHD
- Counseling
- English, American Sign Language
- 1225361157
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks works at
Dr. Hicks speaks American Sign Language.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.